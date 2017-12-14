Neeraj Vora Dies At 54. Akshay Kumar And Others Mourn His Death On Twitter

Highlights "Saddened to hear about the demise of Neeraj Vora," tweeted Akshay Kumar Neeraj Vora directed Akshay in the second Hera Pheri film Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted

One of the main reasons behind my foray into comedy, saddened to hear about the demise of #NeerajVora a multi-talented man, writer, director, actor...a mini industry by himself, learnt so much from him. RIP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 14, 2017

Saddened by the demise of Neeraj Vora. An energetic and creative personality, he will be remembered for his films and warm nature. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2017

Neeraj Vora - The writer n director of Phir Hera Pheri n many hit films is no more ...Aum Shanti . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 14, 2017

Sad to hear about the demise of writer & filmmaker #NeerajVora He will always be remembered as a very warm, humorous and multi talented person. #OmShanti — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 14, 2017

#neerajvora one of India's finest humorist screenwriter is no more. he was a friend, relative and also the writer of my first KHDBB- R.I.P. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) December 14, 2017

It's a Sad And Mournful Hera Pheri This Time In the Kingdom Of Bollywood .A Inspiring Soul Departs With Such And Amazing Work Undone. RIP-RETURN IF POSSIBLE #NeerajVora — Pratik Praveen (@Pratik_Praveen) December 14, 2017

Very sad to know the demise of #NeerajVora. He will always be in our hearts because of his proficiency and creativity in the films. — Vinay Prakash (@TheVinayPrakash) December 14, 2017

#RIP Neeraj Vora

It's extremely sad to know about the demise of #NeerajVora , may god give the courage to the family.

He will never be forgotten. — Bhagyashree Sawant (@bsawant09) December 14, 2017

Filmmaker, director, screenwriter and actor Neeraj Vora died early morning on Thursday, confirmed his brother Uttank Vora, reported news agency IANS. He was 54. Neeraj Vora is reputed for his massive contribution to Bollywood's comedy genre - he is best known for writing and directing themovies, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. Akshay was one of the first celebrities to have mourned the filmmaker's death on Twitter: "One of the main reasons behind my foray into comedy, saddened to hear about the demise of Neeraj Vora a multi-talented man, writer, director, actor...a mini industry by himself, learnt so much from him. RIP," wrote theactor.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted and so did other Bollywood celebrities. "Saddened by the demise of Neeraj Vora. An energetic and creative personality, he will be remembered for his films and warm nature. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour," wrote PM Modi.Tweets are also pouring in in remembrance of the filmmaker and his best works. "It's a sad and mournful Hera Pheri this time in the kingdom of Bollywood. An inspiring soul departs with such and amazing work undone. RIP - return if possible," is the general sentiment expressed on Twitter.Neeraj Vora's funeral is scheduled for later today: "He will be taken to Firoz Nadiadwala's house Barkat from where he will be taken to the Santa Cruz Electric Crematorium at 3 pm," his brother told IANS.Written by Neeraj Vora and produced by produced by Firoz Nadiadwala (his frequent collaborator), the firstfilm was directed by Priyadarshan while the second one was also helmed by Mr Vora. The third instalment in the series was sort of announced last year but there's no official confirmation on the movie's current status.Neeraj Vora has also directed movies likeandwhile script-writing credits forandgoes to him. Neeraj Vora has also acted in a number of films includingand