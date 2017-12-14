Neeraj Vora Dies At 54. Akshay Kumar And Others Mourn His Death On Twitter

"It's a sad and mournful Hera Pheri this time in the kingdom of Bollywood. An inspiring soul departs with such and amazing work undone. RIP - return if possible," is the general sentiment expressed on Twitter

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 14, 2017 12:57 IST
Neeraj Vora is reputed for his contribution to Bollywood's comedy genre (courtesy ashokepandit)

  1. "Saddened to hear about the demise of Neeraj Vora," tweeted Akshay Kumar
  2. Neeraj Vora directed Akshay in the second Hera Pheri film
  3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted
Filmmaker, director, screenwriter and actor Neeraj Vora died early morning on Thursday, confirmed his brother Uttank Vora, reported news agency IANS. He was 54. Neeraj Vora is reputed for his massive contribution to Bollywood's comedy genre - he is best known for writing and directing the Hera Pheri movies, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. Akshay was one of the first celebrities to have mourned the filmmaker's death on Twitter: "One of the main reasons behind my foray into comedy, saddened to hear about the demise of Neeraj Vora a multi-talented man, writer, director, actor...a mini industry by himself, learnt so much from him. RIP," wrote the Hera Pheri actor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted and so did other Bollywood celebrities. "Saddened by the demise of Neeraj Vora. An energetic and creative personality, he will be remembered for his films and warm nature. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour," wrote PM Modi.
 
 
 
 
 

Tweets are also pouring in in remembrance of the filmmaker and his best works. "It's a sad and mournful Hera Pheri this time in the kingdom of Bollywood. An inspiring soul departs with such and amazing work undone. RIP - return if possible," is the general sentiment expressed on Twitter.
 
 
 

Neeraj Vora's funeral is scheduled for later today: "He will be taken to Firoz Nadiadwala's house Barkat from where he will be taken to the Santa Cruz Electric Crematorium at 3 pm," his brother told IANS.

Written by Neeraj Vora and produced by produced by Firoz Nadiadwala (his frequent collaborator), the first Hera Pheri film was directed by Priyadarshan while the second one was also helmed by Mr Vora. The third instalment in the series was sort of announced last year but there's no official confirmation on the movie's current status.

Neeraj Vora has also directed movies like Khiladi 420 and Familywala while script-writing credits for Golmaal and Daud goes to him. Neeraj Vora has also acted in a number of films including Khatta Meetha, Pukar, Mast, Hello Brother and Rangeela.
 

