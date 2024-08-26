Neena Gupta's <i>Nani</i>-To-Be Moment: She Schools (Jokingly) Son-In-Law Satyadeep Misra For Wearing Jeans At Baby Shower

Sonam Kapoor hosted a grand baby shower for mom-to-be Masaba Gupta on Sunday night. Masaba's mother Neena Gupta, husband Satyadeep Misra, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, chef Pooja Dhingra attended the party and had a blast. Pictures and videos from the party went viral on social media. Neena Gupta re-shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she can be seen schooling (jokingly) son-in-law Satyadeep for wearing jeans. Neena Gupta can be heard saying, "I told him not to wear jeans. White pant pehen leta (He could have worn white pants)." The video was first shared by a family friend Nimish who captioned the post, "Neena Gupta schooling us for sartorial choices. Best Nani to be." Take a look:

Neena Gupta also shared a picture with Satyadeep Misra's mother. The caption accompanying the post read, "Grandmoms to be." Neena Gupta also shared pictures with the guests at the party. Take a look:

Masaba announced her pregnancy by posting a picture with her husband, Satyadeep. In the photo, Masaba is seen seated on the floor along with her husband, Satyadeep Misra. The fashion designer, dressed in a white robe, looks super happy as she keeps her head on her husband's shoulder. Alongside the post, she wrote a sweet note and asked everyone to send her wishes and banana chips on their way. She wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

For the unversed, Masaba and Satyadeep Misra got married in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in April this year. On the work front, Masaba is a fashion designer and actor. She was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica.