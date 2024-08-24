Advertisement

1000 Babies Teaser: Neena Gupta In A Spine-Chilling Tale Of Mass Infanticide

Neena Gupta has previously worked in Malayalam films such as Vasthuhara (1991) and Aham (1992)

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>1000 Babies</i> Teaser: Neena Gupta In A Spine-Chilling Tale Of Mass Infanticide
A still from the teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

The latest trailer of 1000 Babies, directed by Najeem Koya, has just dropped and it sets a chilling tone for what promises to be a gripping crime thriller. The 54-second teaser immerses viewers in an unsettling world with a haunting score and the eerie cries of newborns. It opens with scenes of an abandoned house in the woods, a mysterious old woman (Neena Gupta) and playful children-before plunging into the grim reality of a dilapidated hospital where pregnant women are in distress.

The teaser hints at Rahman's role as a tenacious cop delving into a horrific case of mass infanticide. In contrast, Neena Gupta's role as a grey-haired matriarch adds to the series' menacing atmosphere. The visuals paint a bleak picture, featuring a deteriorating hospital, bloody pregnancies and a formidable investigator, all centred around an enigmatic woman.

1000 Babies

promises a haunting narrative as it explores the dark horrors lurking within a suburban health facility. The series, which also stars Sanju Sivaram, Ashwin Kumar, Adil Ibrahim, Shaju Sreedhar, and Sreekanth Balachandran will be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

For the unversed, Neena Gupta isn't new to the Malayalam industry. She has previously worked in the films Vasthuhara (1991) and Aham (1992).

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
1000 Babies, 1000 Babies Teaser, Neena Gupta
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Malayalam Actor Nirmal Benny Dies Of Heart Attack
<i>1000 Babies</i> Teaser: Neena Gupta In A Spine-Chilling Tale Of Mass Infanticide
To Ramoji Rao, Tributes From Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli: "The Man Who Created History"
Next Article
To Ramoji Rao, Tributes From Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli: "The Man Who Created History"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;