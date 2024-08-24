<i>1000 Babies</i> Teaser: Neena Gupta In A Spine-Chilling Tale Of Mass Infanticide

The latest trailer of 1000 Babies, directed by Najeem Koya, has just dropped and it sets a chilling tone for what promises to be a gripping crime thriller. The 54-second teaser immerses viewers in an unsettling world with a haunting score and the eerie cries of newborns. It opens with scenes of an abandoned house in the woods, a mysterious old woman (Neena Gupta) and playful children-before plunging into the grim reality of a dilapidated hospital where pregnant women are in distress.

The teaser hints at Rahman's role as a tenacious cop delving into a horrific case of mass infanticide. In contrast, Neena Gupta's role as a grey-haired matriarch adds to the series' menacing atmosphere. The visuals paint a bleak picture, featuring a deteriorating hospital, bloody pregnancies and a formidable investigator, all centred around an enigmatic woman.

1000 Babies

promises a haunting narrative as it explores the dark horrors lurking within a suburban health facility. The series, which also stars Sanju Sivaram, Ashwin Kumar, Adil Ibrahim, Shaju Sreedhar, and Sreekanth Balachandran will be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

For the unversed, Neena Gupta isn't new to the Malayalam industry. She has previously worked in the films Vasthuhara (1991) and Aham (1992).