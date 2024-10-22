NDTV World Summit: Kareena Kapoor Requests Global Audience To Watch Indian Films With Subtitles - "You Can Enjoy So Much"

Kareena Kapoor is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. Time and again, the actress has delivered some of the biggest hits of all time, such as 3 Idiots, Good Newwz, Singham Returns and list goes on. Staying true to her roots, the star wishes for everyone around the world to experience Indian cinema. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit on Tuesday, Kareena expressed her desire for a global audience to watch Indian movies. She emphasised that even if someone doesn't understand the language, they should watch the films with subtitles to enjoy the essence of Indian cinema.

Citing Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies as an example, Kareena Kapoor highlighted the remarkable projects of Indian cinema. She said, “I want people to watch more and more Indian films. Whether it's Laapataa Ladies that is now going on to the Oscars. It's such a moment and also if you see the films that have always been chosen, have also been so true in its roots. The story of Laapataa Ladies is something that I am sure – it happens. You feel close to it and you see the journey of two women. And the whole idea is – it has put India and its emotions on the map, everyone is talking about it. It's not like ki films dub ho rahi hai Russian mein, German mein, French mein. I think Indian language mein films dekh rahe hai. [It is not like that films are just being dubbed in Russian, German or French. I think people are watching films in Indian languages.]”

Kareena Kapoor added, “I would like to tell everybody globally since it is a global summit, that our language is actually very easy to understand. For those who can't, now we have the OTT platforms, which have subtitles. You can enjoy our films so much more. That is something that I would like to definitely stress on – try to watch our films in our Indian language and enjoy that a little bit more.”

Kareena Kapoor also spoke about how Indian films are gaining global recognition because of their authenticity and deep connection to cultural heritage. “I think that is one reason why our films are watched globally and enjoyed in our language, in our Hindi language. Because it is the song, the dance, they wait for that. So, we have to be true to our heritage, which we are. And that is what everyone loves about it and that's what also sets us apart,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor's next film Singham Again will be hitting the big screens on November 1. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.