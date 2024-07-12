The Academy Shares Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots Clip And The Internet Can't Even...

Aamir Khan in a still from 3 Idiots. (courtesy: Theacademy)

The official Instagram handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a clip from the 2009 Hindi film 3 Idiots, featuring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Madhavan and Kareena Kapoor. The clip happens to be from the scene where Aamir Khan and friends are late for an examination and how they manage to submit their papers after the examiner refuses to allow them on the grounds of being late. The Academy captioned the post, "Rancho's presence of mind was at 100% here. Film: 3 Idiots. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Written by Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi (Based on the novel Five Point Someone by Chetan Bhagat). Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani."

Actor Aahana Kumra commented on the post, "So happy to see this one here." Another user wrote, "Academy has rediscovered Indian films and is obsessed." Another comment read, "Had to double check the account ID." A fan wrote, "Aamir Khan's movies will always slay." "Undoubtedly one of the greatest films ever produced by Bollywood," read another comment.

Check out the video here:

Previously, The Academy shared a clip of Alia Bhatt performing Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank.

Another scene from the Hindi cinema that caught The Academy's attention was a snippet of Deepika Padukone's Deewani Mastani dance from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.

Meanwhile, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) introduced updated rules and campaign protocols for its 97th edition, slated for March 2 next year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the films must screen for at least one week in select metropolitan areas including Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta. In addition to that they must meet expanded theatrical standards in multiple US markets as well as in the international territories.