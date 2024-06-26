Oscars 2025: SS Rajamouli, Wife Rama, Shabana Azmi And Other Indians Invited To Join The Academy

SS Rajamouli at the Golden Globes. (courtesy: RRRMovie)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced that it extended invitations to 487 new members, including notable Indian celebrities such as SS Rajamouli, Shabana Azmi, Rama Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani and others to join the Class of 2024. Among these invitees are 71 Oscar nominees, including 19 winners. In addition to the mentioned celebrities, the invitations also went to cinematographer Ravi Varman, filmmaker Rima Das and Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith. If all the invitees accept the invites, the Academy's total membership will rise to 10,910 with over 9,000 eligible to vote.

According to The Academy's press release, the Class of 2024 comprises 44% women, 41% from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities and represents 56 countries and territories outside the US.

The Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang expressed their excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome this year's class of new members to the Academy. These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community."

Those invited across multiple branches will need to select one branch upon accepting membership.

On the work front, SS Rajamouli's next directorial project features superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role and is said to be a jungle adventure. He also directed RRR which created history by winning the Best Original Song for its track Naatu Naatu at the Oscars 2023. The film starred Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

On the other hand, Shabana Azmi was last seen in Ghoomer. She also starred in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which hit theatres in 2023. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles, the movie also starred Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.