NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: Ahaan Panday Is Debutant Actor Of The Year

At the NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025, held in Delhi on Friday, actor Ahaan Panday was honoured with the Debutant Actor Of The Year award.

Undoubtedly, Ahaan Panday was one of the biggest breakout stars of 2025, who catapulted to stardom after the release of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara.

Speaking of the journey to success with Saiyaara, "Honestly took me a long time to understand that this moment was happening to me. I owe this win both to Mohit Suri and my wonderful co-star Aneet Padda and the entire team of Saiyaara. But most of all my grandmother, she is somehwere up there and watching this. I am truly overhwelmed. This has been my passion always. I have had my ups and downs like every person in the industry have had. But I have enjoyed it."

The actor received widespread love from critics and audiences alike for his impressive debut performance in one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara's gross collection in India was Rs 398.25 crore, and its worldwide collection stood at Rs 569.75 crore.

Ahaan On Co-Star Aneet Padda

The actor also recalled a quiet moment on set with his co-star Aneet Padda, when both were still relatively unknown faces. "On set, Aneet and I were sitting on the beach, and I told her, 'You know, no one knows my face. Nobody knows your face,' even though she had done phenomenal work before. We want recognisable faces," he said.

He added that their shared belief kept them grounded. "I remember telling her that whatever happens, all that matters is that one person leaves the cinema hall feeling something. That they're moved. That's our job as artists," Ahaan said, adding that the audience response exceeded all expectations.

"By the grace of God and as a gift from them, the audiences flocked to the cinema halls. That's the dream of an artist - to be appreciated for your work. I couldn't have asked for a better debut."

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, stars debutants Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a passionate but troubled musician, and Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

The story follows Krish and Vaani, who meet and bond over her poetry and his music. Their collaboration develops into a deep emotional connection and love. However, their relationship faces a heartbreaking challenge when Vaani begins losing her memory due to her illness. The film explores themes of love, loss, memory, and healing.

Saiyaara Topping IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies 2025 List

At the top of the IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 is Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri. The film became a global talking point for its emotional storytelling and chartbuster music.

Earlier this year, IMDb also announced its list of the most popular Indian stars and directors of 2025, with Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda topping the annual ranking based on page views from more than 250 million monthly visitors to the platform.

Ahaan Panday secured the No. 1 position among actors, followed by co-star Aneet Padda, while filmmaker Mohit Suri, who directed Saiyaara, led the inaugural Most Popular Indian Directors list.

About NDTV Indian Of The Year

Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence as part of Indian Of The Year, NDTV undertook an exhaustive selection process to recognise outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories-spanning business leadership, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture, and science.