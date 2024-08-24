NDTV Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani On Parents Rati Agnihotri And Anil Virwani's Relationship - "They Are Not Separated, We All Live Together"

Actor Tanuj Virwani, son of yesteryear actress Rati Agnihotri and Anil Virwani, has dismissed rumours of his parents' separation in an exclusive conversation with NDTV. Addressing the rumours, the actor said that his parents "briefly separated during 2015-2016 but have now mended their relationship."

He added, "I don't know why people keep saying that my parents have been separated. I need to set the record straight. My parents are not separated. They had marital issues back in 2015-2016, so they were briefly separated during that period, but ever since then, we have mended the fence, and they are fine now. We live in the same home, go on holiday together, and have meals together. When you have been married for such a long period of time, ups and downs happen, so they hit a rough patch then, and here we are. At a certain point, especially because I'm the only child, it's important for me to be their friend and help them get back together, and well, I think I succeeded. All's well that ends well."

ICYDK, Rati Agnihotri married Anil Virwani in 1985. However, their relationship faced challenges in 2015 when they were embroiled in a legal dispute and subsequently filed for divorce. Rati Agnihotri had accused Anil Virwani of domestic abuse.

Rati Agnihotri, an acclaimed actress of the 1980s and 1990s, has starred in several notable films. Some of her prominent films include Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981), Rajput (1982), Kshatriya (1987), Batwara (1989), and Love Story (1981).

On the professional front, Tanuj Virwani made his Bollywood debut with Luv U Soniyo in 2013. He has since appeared in films such as Purani Jeans, One Night Stand and Yodha. Tanuj has also appeared in several web series including Inside Edge, Poison, Code M, Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, The Tattoo Murders and Cartel.

His upcoming projects include Murshid, where he stars alongside Kay Kay Menon and a quirky film titled Johnny Jumper, directed by Mickey Virus director Saurabh Varma. This film also features Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kalra, Zakir Hussain and Zarina Wahab, and is expected to release in a few months. Additionally, Tanuj will appear in the Applause show DAU Mumbai (Domestic Anti-Terrorist Unit Mumbai), which stars Rahul Dev. He is also working on a rom-com tentatively titled Puppy Love, featuring Tridha Choudhary, Divya Agarwal, and Nikki Tamboli. Furthermore, he is filming the second season of Rana Naidu alongside Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, and Surveen Chawla among others.