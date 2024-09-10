Advertisement

Tanuj Virwani On Break-Up With Akshara Haasan After Her Private Pics Leaked: "She Didn't Take A Stand For Me"

Tanuj said, "I believe everybody has their own reasons"

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Tanuj Virwani On Break-Up With Akshara Haasan After Her Private Pics Leaked: "She Didn't Take A Stand For Me"
Images Instagrammed by Tanuj Virwani and Akshara Haasan. (courtesy: AksharaHaasan)
New Delhi:

Tanuj Virwani, son of film veteran Rati Agnihotri, opened up about his break-up with Akshara Haasan in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.  Tanuj revealed he is not in touch with Akshara unlike his other ex-girlfriends. Tanuj shared he broke up with Akshara after her private pictures surfaced online. Talking about why he is not in touch with Kamal Haasan's daughter, the actor said, "I am friends with many of my exes and more than friendship, we have mutual respect for each other. Sometimes when you lose respect for your partner, and you don't take a stand for them when you have to, then I may forgive but not forget. In that case, I don't have to be friends. We are happy in our respective space."

Addressing the noise around Akshara's leaked private pictures, Tanuj said, "It has nothing to do with our breakup. But, everything that happened about the leaked pictures, either you believe I have done it, or you believe I haven't and in that case, you need to take a stand for me. But, she didn't. I believe everybody has their own reasons and now it doesn't really matter."

FYI, Tanuj Virwani married his girlfriend Tanya Jacob at a Christmas themed wedding in Lonavala last year. The couple are expecting their first child. Talking about how Tanya reacted to his relationship with Akshara Haasan and the controversy ensued, Tanuj said, "The irony here is that I met Tanya around the time when I broke up with Akshara. We were just friends at that point, but we had met around that time. And at that time, maybe out of curiosity or concern, I am not sure, but she did ask me about the whole episode. My answer was still the same. I told her the reality. That's about it."

Tanuj Virwani will be seen in Murshid alongside Kay Kay Menon and in Johnny Jumper, helmed by Mickey Virus director Saurabh Varma. This film also features Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kalra, Zakir Hussain and Zarina Wahab.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Tanuj Virwani, Akshara Haasan, Akshara Haasan Private Pics
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
ICYMI, Akshay Kumar And Son Aarav's Famjam Pic. Courtesy Twinkle Khanna
Tanuj Virwani On Break-Up With Akshara Haasan After Her Private Pics Leaked: "She Didn't Take A Stand For Me"
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: <i>Baby John</i> Team Varun Dhawan, Atlee Visit Lalbaugcha Raja
Next Article
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Baby John Team Varun Dhawan, Atlee Visit Lalbaugcha Raja
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com