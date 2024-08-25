NDTV Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani On Mother Rati Agnihotri's Reaction To His Impending Fatherhood: "She Was Taken Aback..."

Actor Tanuj Virwani and his wife Tanya Jacob are all set to welcome their first child. The Inside Edge star opened up about his parents' reaction to the pregnancy. For the unversed, Tanuj is the son of yesteryear actress Rati Agnihotri and Anil Virwani. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, the actor said, "They were over the moon and said, 'Oh my god, you guys are really moving so fast; we're just coming to terms with the fact that our son has gotten married, and now we are going to be grandparents.' They were like 'Arey, itni jaldi' (laughs). They were quite taken aback at how quickly things were happening. My mum and dad are really, really happy. It's a very surreal time in our lives."

Opening up about the new phase, the Yodha actor said, "We are excited. Tanya is due towards the end of September. Ever since Tanya and I decided that we wanted to settle down and have this life together, having kids was definitely part of the conversation. It wasn't a matter of 'let's see what happens.' By November, I'll be 38, Tanya is 32 now and will turn 33 in October, so we felt it was the right time. Plus, we go way back and know each other well enough. It was planned. We were trying, and I guess we just lucked out sooner than expected. When she did the home test and told me, 'I'm pregnant,' it was the most unbelievable, surreal feeling. We were both really over the moon."

During a chat with us, Tanuj straight up dismissed the rumours of his parents' separation. He said, "I don't know why people keep saying that my parents have been separated. I need to set the record straight. My parents are not separated. They had marital issues back in 2015-2016, so they were briefly separated during that period, but ever since then, we have mended the fence, and they are fine now. We live in the same home, go on holiday together, and have meals together. When you have been married for such a long period of time, ups and downs happen, so they hit a rough patch then, and here we are. At a certain point, especially because I'm the only child, it's important for me to be their friend and help them get back together, and well, I think I succeeded. All's well that ends well."

For the unversed, Tanuj Virwani and his longtime girlfriend Tanya Jacob got married on December 25.

On the professional front, Tanuj Virwani made his Bollywood debut with Luv U Soniyo in 2013. He has since appeared in films such as Purani Jeans, One Night Stand and Yodha. The actor has also appeared in several web series including Inside Edge, Poison, Code M, Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, The Tattoo Murders and Cartel.

His upcoming projects include Murshid, where he stars alongside Kay Kay Menon and a quirky film titled Johnny Jumper, directed by Mickey Virus director Saurabh Varma. This film also features Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kalra, Zakir Hussain and Zarina Wahab, and is expected to release in a few months. Additionally, Tanuj will appear in the Applause show DAU Mumbai (Domestic Anti-Terrorist Unit Mumbai), which stars Rahul Dev. He is also working on a rom-com tentatively titled Puppy Love, featuring Tridha Choudhary, Divya Agarwal, and Nikki Tamboli. Furthermore, he is filming the second season of Rana Naidu alongside Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, and Surveen Chawla among others.