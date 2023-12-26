Rati Agnihotri's Son Tanuj Virwani Marries Tanya Jacob. Pics Inside

Image posted on Instagram. (courtesy: Tanujvirwani)

Inside Edge actor Tanuj Virwani married Taniya Jacob on Tuesday in the presence of his family and close friends. Pictures from their wedding ceremony were shared by the couple's friends and reshared by Tanuj on his Instagram stories. In the pictures, the couple can be seen twinning and winning in peach bridal outfits. The happy news was shared by Tanuj's uncle Atul Agnihotri on his Instagram feed. He captioned the post, "Dear nephew @tanujvirwani @taniyajacob1 Congratulations on your wedding. Wishing you both love, joy, and beautiful moments. May your journey together be as wonderful as the celebrations yesterday. You hosted a picture perfect wedding @ratiagnihotri10 lots of love and respect always #AgnihotriFamily."

In a recent conversation with India Today, Tanuj opened up about how his mother, veteran actress Rati Agnihotri, reacted to the news of their marriage. He said, "My mom has been breathing down my neck since I turned 30. Like any concerned parent, they wanted me to settle down. When I broke the news, she was the happiest as they get along really well. For me, it was extremely happy as we belong to small neutral families, and we are also planning to live with my parents."

Tanuj Virwani explained that he chose to keep his relationship private for an extended period because he learned from past mistakes. He noted that being too open about his personal life often shifted the focus away from his work.

Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob marked their engagement with a celebration alongside family and friends on November 17 in Singapore.