Advertisement

Nayanthara Reveals Her X Account Has Been Hacked: "Please Ignore Any Unnecessary Or Strange Tweets"

"Account has been hacked," wrote Nayanthara

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Nayanthara Reveals Her X Account Has Been Hacked: "Please Ignore Any Unnecessary Or Strange Tweets"
Nayanthara shared this image. (courtesy: nayanthara)
New Delhi:

Superstar Nayanthara, on Friday evening, revealed that her X (previously known as Twitter) account has been hacked. The actress requested her fans to ignore any "unnecessary or strange tweets." Her post shared on X read, "Account has been hacked. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted." Nayanthara's previous X post was on the anniversary of her 2023 hit Jawan. She had shared a clip from the film and wrote on September 7, "1 Year Of Jawan. A complete Masssy from the chief Atlee. Jawan Makes it Huge. Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi super fans made it all big."

Read the post shared by Nayanthara here:

This is what Nayanthara posted on one year anniversary of Jawan.

Nayanthara's film Jawan is all set to release in Japan in November this year. SRK shared the news and he wrote, "Ek kahani justice ki...vengeance ki...villain aur hero ki...Ek kahani Jawan ki... Aa rahi hai Japan ke theatres mein pehli baar!!!Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah? The fire and action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan! Jawan hits the screens in Japan on 29th Nov, 2024."

Nayanhara was last seen in the controversial film Annapoorani. Before that she starred in the smash hit Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which marked her Bollywood debut. She also made her Instagram debut last year.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other stars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Nayanthara, Nayanthara X Account Hacked, Nayanthara X Account
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Jab Tamil Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar Met Virat Kohli: "A Man Who Has The Heart Of Millions"
Nayanthara Reveals Her X Account Has Been Hacked: "Please Ignore Any Unnecessary Or Strange Tweets"
Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Movie Date At <i>Indian 2</i> Premiere
Next Article
Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Movie Date At Indian 2 Premiere
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com