Nayanthara And Kids Uyir-Ulag's Fam-Jam. That's It. That's The Post

Nayanthara's fam-jam pictures are too cute to miss. Oh, and, Saturday was no different. The actress offered sneak peeks from her family album on X (formerly Twitter). In one of the clicks, the doting mother is seen spending quality time with her boys — Uyir and Ulag — in an outdoor setting. Seems like the twins are two curious little souls. How do we know? Well, they are busy looking at a bushel of marigold flowers. We can't miss their priceless expressions. Along with the picture, Nayanthara has shared a family and star emoji.

Check out the photo below:

Hold up, there's more. In another post, Nayanthara and her little munchkins are walking on a porch. Next, she is seen spending quality time with her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan amidst the nature. For the day out, the actress picked a loose-fitted navy-blue kurti set. Vignesh kept his OOTD casual — oversized T-shirt and trousers. In one of the pics, the couple are seen flashing their million-dollar smile. “#WikkiNayan” read the side note. Cute, did we hear?

A while back, Nayanthara allowed us to take a look at the “few hours before she leaves for work.” Of course, it has everything to do with her boys, Uyir and Ulag. The opening frame features the actress and her kids enjoying the scenic view. Next, the trio are busy looking at a mini waterbody in their house. And then, Nayanthara is seen sharing a warm hug with her little ones. “A few hours of love before I leave for work,” read her caption.

Nayanthara and Vignesh got married in 2022. They welcomed their little bundle of joys in the same year.