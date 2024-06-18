Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Twinning And Winning On A Lunch Date

Nayanthara shared this image. (courtesy: Nayanthara )

New day, new pictures from Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's diaries. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoyed a scrumptious meal at a Bengaluru eatery recently. Nayanthara shared pictures of the delicious food spread. For the lunch date, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wore white outfits. Nayanthara matched a white shirt with denim shorts while Vignesh Shivan topped a white shirt with denims. They can be seen posing for the cameras. Sharing the pictures, Nayanthara wrote, "Lunch done right with @wikkiofficial." Take a look:

On the occasion of Father's Day, Nayanthara shared an adoarble video featuring Vignesh Shivan and their twin sons Ulagam and Uyir. She wrote in the caption, "@wikkiofficial Happy Father's Day to the Bessssssttttt Appa in the world our whole world revolves around you You are our EVERYTHING. Your unconditional LOVE for Us & all that you do for us means everything. We are blessed to be yours. We love you sooooooo much Appaaaaaaaa- UYIR n ULA." Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Sharing famjam pictures from Hong Kong, Nayanthara wrote, "Happy Anniversary to us. You are the bestttt my uyir ulagam. I love youuuuu forever." Take a look:

Sharing a fun video, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "10 years of Nayan @nayanthara 2 years of WikkiNayan anniversary marriageanniversary. Getting married to you is the best thing that's happened in my life my uyir ulagam. love you a lot my wife thangameyyyy. to more fun times, memories and successful moments long way to goo. Standing throughthick & Thin Ups & downs Victories & loses Dreams & Reality Trolls & Praises Life has been eventful, beautiful and blissful. I pray to God to always stand by us and safeguard us and make us win our big big ambitions. with our uyir & ulagam." Take a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other superstars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.