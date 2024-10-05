Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday And Navya Nanda Are Twinning And Winning At <i>CTRL</i> Screening

Ananya Panday's latest film CTRL was released on Netflix on October 4. A day ahead of the release, the makers hosted a screening of the film on Thursday. The event was attended by Ananya's BFFs Suhana Khan and Navya Nanda. Suhana shared the photos from the evening on her Instagram Stories and mentioned that Ananya and Navya control her happiness and life. The image featured the trio twinning in white as they flashed their big smiles for the camera. The text on the picture read, “Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda 'CTRL my life and happiness' (tongue out emoji). CTRL on Netflix!!”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL also features Vihaan Samat in a key role. In the film, Ananya Panday plays the role of Nella Awasthi, a content creator. After a painful breakup, she turns to an Artificial Intelligence application to erase the memories of her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. The story takes a thrilling turn when the app takes the entire control of Nella's life.

Earlier, In an interview, Ananya Paday shared how she handles her breakups in real life. The actress stated that she relies on her "real friends" when going through tough times. "I lean on my real-life friends only. As Nella proved in the film, it's not the best thing to rely on AI and all these digital things. I prefer to stick to physical friendships," Ananya said in a chat with ANI.

Sharing her excitement about playing Nella in CTRL, Ananya Panday told Netflix, “CTRL is engaging, impactful and definitely makes you wonder if you are truly in control of your life. I truly believe that this film is for everyone, given the exponential advancement in tech and our rising dependency on it. What better platform to reach the audience with a narrative as compelling as CTRL than Netflix?”

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan was last seen in Netflix's film The Archies. Next, she will reportedly appear in King alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan.