Navratri 2020: Neetu Kapoor Heralds Festive Season By Sharing This Clip Of Ranbir Kapoor From Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Rockstar. (courtesy neetu54)

Highlights Neetu Kapoor shared a video from the 2011 film 'Rockstar'

Ranbir can be seen performing at a jagrata in the video

"Jai mata di," Neetu Kapoor wrote

Bollywood veteran Neetu Kapoor began the festive season of Navratri by sharing a special greeting, which features her son and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. On her Instagram profile, Neetu Kapoor shared a clip from Ranbir Kapoor's 2011 film Rockstar, directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the video, Ranbir can be seen singing the song Sherawali Ma and it features the actor performing at a jagrata. Ranbir can be seen dressed in a traditional outfit in the clip. In the 2011 musical, this sequence majorly shaped the plot of the film. Sharing the video on Instagram, Neetu Kapoor wrote: "Jai mata di." The comments section of Neetu Kapoor's post was flooded with festive greetings.

See Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Ranbir Kapoor might be a social media recluse but he frequently features on his mother's Instagram profile. On his birthday, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of Ranbir and she wrote: "Birthdays are not complete without blessings! I bless him every day for his deep understanding of people's emotions, for effortlessly making people feel secure around him."

Neetu Kapoor was married to actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai on April 30 after battling cancer for two years. He was 67. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a Delhi-based jewellery designer, has been staying with her mother in Mumbai since then.

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, a biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. His upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan and Shamshera, in which he will share screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.