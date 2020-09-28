Inside Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday Lunch With Mom Neetu And Sister Riddhima

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this photo. (Image courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial )

Highlights Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday

Sister Riddhima shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations

"Happiest birthday, Rans," she wrote in the caption

Birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed a lunch with mom, actress Neetu Kapoor, and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Monday, a glimpse of which has been shared by Riddhima on social media. Ranbir, 38 today, celebrated his birthday with his family in Mumbai and his sister has been sharing adorable posts for him since Monday morning. In her latest post, Riddhima Instagrammed a picture of herself, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor from the family lunch and wrote: "Birthday lunch. Happiest birthday, Rans" with a red heart emoji. The photo features Neetu Kapoor hugging her son while posing for the camera. Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her "baby brother" like this:

Other than Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor's cousins - actresses Kareena and Karisma Kapoor - also made the actor's day special by wishing him on social media. Both of them posted combined birthday wishes for Ranbir Kapoor and their aunt Rima Jain. "Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah. Happy birthday, best aunt and best bro," Kareena captioned her post while Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday to the birthday buddies! Rima aunty and Ranbir."

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, a biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. He has worked in films such as Rockstar, Barfi! Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Raajneeti, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Wake Up Sid. His upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan and Shamshera, in which he will share screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.