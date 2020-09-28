Kareena Kapoor's Double Birthday Wishes For Cousin Ranbir Kapoor And Aunt Rima Jain

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday and for those who don't know, the actor shares his birthday with aunt Rima Jain. The duo have been showered with a whole lot of love and blessings from their family and friends on social media. Actress Kareena Kapoor made a trip down memory lane and dug out old photographs of cousin Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain to wish them Instagram. The actress' throwback photo from her childhood features her and Ranbir playing with balloons at what appears to be a birthday party. "Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah," she wrote while sharing the photos and added: "Happy birthday, best aunt and best bro."

Neetu Kapoor also posted a birthday wish for her sister-in-law. Sharing a photo featuring family and friends, she wrote: "Happy birthday, Rima. Only the best for you as you are the best, love."

Sunita Kapoor, a close friend of Rima Jain and also her distant relative, wrote: "Happiest birthday Sakhi... love you so much."

To wish cousin Rima, Boney Kapoor shared a couple of throwback photos and tweeted: "Happy birthday, Rima. You light up every room you walk into and may that light always keep getting brighter. Even though our last three Rakhis have been telephonic Raksha Bandhans - you'll always remain my driving instructor and a loving sister."

Happy Birthday Reema You light up every room you walk into and may that light always keep getting brighter. Even though our last three Rakhis have been telephonic Raksha Bandhans- you'll always remain my driving instructor & a loving sister

Earlier in the day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture collage to celebrated her brother's birthday. "Happiest birthday awesomeness! Love you so much. #babybrother," she wrote.

Happy birthday, Ranbir Kapoor and Rima Jain!