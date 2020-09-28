Happy Birthday, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's What Riddhima Posted For 'Baby Brother'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this photo. (Image courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Happy birthday, Ranbir Kapoor! The actor turned 38 on Monday and we can't keep calm. On the special day, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni picked several memories from the family album and posted them in the form of a picture collage on Instagram. Some of the photos appear to be from her birthday party and Raksha Bandhan celebrations while others are throwback pictures of the siblings with their parents - late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Sharing the photo collage, Riddhima wrote this for her "baby brother": "Happiest birthday awesomeness! Love you so much, #mybabybrother #38andfab." Check it out here:

On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday eve, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a couple of throwback pictures of themselves on her Instagram stories. One of the photos also feature Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30 in Mumbai this year, from Ranbir and Riddhima's childhood. Check out the photos here:

The Kapoors also celebrated Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain's birthday on Monday. "To the coolest aunt ever! Happiest birthday, Rima Jain. Love you to the moon and back," Riddhima Kapoor Sahni captioned her birthday post. Take a look:

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor, star of films like Rockstar, Barfi! Tamasha and Wake Up Sid, was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, a biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. He has Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan lined up. The actor will also be seen in Shamshera, in which he will share screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.