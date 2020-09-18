A Trip Down Memory Lane With Rishi, Neetu, Riddhima And Ranbir Kapoor. What A Pic

A throwback photo of the Kapoors (courtesy VintageMuVyz )

Highlights A Bollywood fan-club shared a throwback pic of the Kapoors

Riddhima and Ranbir can be seen posing with Rishi and Neetu

The pic appears to be from Riddhima's wedding festivities

Guys, the perfect throwback photo is here, courtesy fan-clubs. A Twitter account dedicated to vintage Bollywood memories dug out a priceless throwback gold from what appears to be late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima's wedding festivities. In the blast from the past, Riddhima and her brother Ranbir can be seen posing for a family photograph with parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor - there's mehendi on Riddhima's hands, who appear to be wearing choodha. Riddhima got married to Bharat Sahni in 2006, just a year after which Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Saawariya - he must have been just 22 then.

Throwback photos featuring Rishi Kapoor are always a delight. Here's the throwback gold we are talking about.

This fam-jam photo must have made the Kapoors really nostalgic, love are big fans of throwback memories. Especially Neetu Kapoor, whose Instagram feed is studded with such gems. In February, just months before Rishi Kapoor's death, Neetu had dedicated this husband appreciation post to the actor. January 2020 marked Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's 40th wedding anniversary.

On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday last year, more throwback photos were shared by Neetu Kapoor, who wrote: "This day brings loads of nostalgia! When there were no event managers. When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays."

This was Neetu Kapoor's take on FaceApp and it was so on point.

This is when Neetu Kapoor decided to describe pint-sized versions of Ranbir and Riddhima as "laddoos."

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 after battling cancer for two years. He was 67. Riddhima, who is a Delhi-based jewellery designer, has been staying with her mother in Mumbai since then.