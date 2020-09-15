'Cannot Be Another Like Her,' Posts Neetu Kapoor On Daughter Riddhima's Birthday

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: neetu54 )

On her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday, actress Neetu Kapoor shared a heart-warming Instagram post for her. Riddhima traveled to Mumbai to be with her mom after the death of her father, actor Rishi Kapoor. She is currently living with Neetu Kapoor. On Tuesday, Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of herself and Riddhima from her birthday celebrations and wrote: "In my head, she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing! She has been strict at the same time, always watched me like a hawk!" Neetu Kapoor also added how the mother-daughter duo spent the last few months comforting each other.

"We have cried, we have laughed, played scrabble (most of the time she lost). Cannot be another like her. Happy big 40, cuteness," she wrote in her post. Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 this year.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's birthday wish for Riddhima Kapoor here:

Reacting to the post, Riddhima left this adorable comment for her mom: "Love you mostest, maa."

Screenshot of Riddhima's comment on Neetu Kapoor's post.

Neetu Kapoor, along with son Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and other Kapoors, made a video for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as her birthday present. The video features the actress and other family members dancing to the track Aap Jaisa Koi from the 1980 film Qurbani. Here's a glimpse of the clip:

Earlier in the day, Riddhima's cousins, actresses Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, sent best wishes to her by sharing pictures from her birthday party and their family album. "Happy 40th birthday! So glad we got to celebrate with you!" wrote Karisma while Kareena captioned a throwback picture, also featuring Raj Kapoor, like this: "Sister sledge. Happy birthday, beautiful Ridz."

Happy birthday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni!