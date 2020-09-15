Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Neetu Kapoor's Groovy Surprise For Birthday Girl Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Alia-Ranbir (L), Neetu Kapoor (R) in the video. (courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

For Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's 40th birthday, her family and friends curated the best birthday present ever. They all danced their hearts out to the song Aap Jaisa Koi from the film Qurbani. On her Instagram profile, the birthday girl shared a video, in which all her loved ones can be seen dancing. The aforementioned video features Riddhima's mother Neetu Kapoor, her brother Ranbir Kapoor along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, husband Bharat Sahni, cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain with Anisa Malhotra. Riddima's designer friend Manish Malhotra and Surily Goel also appeared in the video. The video begins with a text that reads, "Happy birthday Riddhima," followed by a visual of Neetu Kapoor dancing to the song. Riddhima wrote: "Best birthday surprise! Fab you guys Thank you, everyone."

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Riddima Kapoor's cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor also attended the get-together on Monday night. Alia Bhatt was also photographed at party. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Riddhima wrote: "Family."

"Welcoming the 40s - New beginnings new ideas new energy! Bring it on," she wrote in a separate picture.

Riddhima Kapoor, who is the granddaughter of Raj Kapoor, and the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, did not opt for a career in films like many of her family members. Her cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, daughters of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, are also actors. Riddhima is a jewellery designer and she launched a clothing line for children - Sam And Friends - named after her daughter Samara.