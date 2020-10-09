Neetu Kapoor Rehearses To Ghagra Song, Netizens Are Curious If It's For Alia-Ranbir's Wedding

Neetu Kapoor in a still from the video (courtesy masterjirocks)

Highlights "With the one and only my favourite Neetu Kapoor," wrote Rajendra Singh

Neetu Kapoor can be seen rehearsing to the song 'Ghagra'

The song originally featured Ranbir and Madhuri

Neetu Kapoor found a spot on the trends' list recently, all thanks to a video of hers dancing to the song Ghagra. The video was recently shared on Instagram by choreographer Rajendra Singh, who is primarily known for choreographing sangeet performances for celeb weddings. The video of Neetu Kapoor rehearsing to the song prompted netizens to enquire if she's already prepping for her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much anticipated wedding. Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating for quite some time now, often feature in speculative reports about a possible wedding. Neither Alia or Ranbir have responded to the rumours so far. Meanwhile on the Instagram video, comments such as these poured in: "Alia-Ranbir wedding?", "Is it one of the dances for Ranbir's wedding?" and "You have to dance at Alia-Ranbir's wedding."

Choreographer Rajendra Singh shared the video with a shout-out for Neetu Kapoor, who can be seen rehearsing to the peppy number. "Amazing dance choreography with the one and only my favourite Neetu Kapoor," wrote Rajendra Singh. Ghagra, a dance number from Ranbir Kapoor's 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, originally featured Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir. Here's the viral video netizens are going crazy about:

Alia Bhatt is very much part of the Kapoors family functions - she was spotted at the Kapoors' Rakhi celebrations this year and was also part of the big fat Christmas celebrations. Alia had also accompanied Neetu Kapoor to Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception in February. In April 2019, Alia featured in headlines for reports that the actress has already placed an order with designer Sabyasachi for her wedding lehenga.

In February, an article by film critic and entertainment journalist Rajeev Masand in Open Magazine, stated that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly looking forward to a wedding in December. Alia and Ranbir have reportedly zeroed in on a date after Brahmastra arrives in theatres in December 4. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Alia and Ranbir's first film together.