Navratri 2019: Shilpa Shetty, Hema Malini And Other Celebrities Post Wishes

Shilpa Shetty shared this picture. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights The festival of Navratri started on Sunday Celebrities wished their fans on social media "Let the festivities begin," wrote Hema Malini

The nine-day long festival of Navratri begins today on September 29. Celebrating the festival with love, dedication and excitement, Bollywood celebrities such as Hema Malini, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol wished their fans on social media on Sunday. Sharing a video and a couple of photos of herself performing the aarti with her husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda Shetty and son Viaan, Shilpa Shetty captioned her post in Hindi and wrote: "Navratri ki sabhi ko subhkamnaye... Devi ke kadam aapke ghar me aayen, aap khushhaali se nahaye, pareshaniya aapse aankhen churayen, mangal navratri ho hamesha aapki. Jaikaare ke sath kare Maa Durga ka swagat. Happy Navratri to all my instafam."

"It is festival time all over our country. Beginning with Navratri. Happy blessed Navratri to all of you on Twitter," wished Hema Malini.

It is festival time all over our country. Beginning with Navratri. Happy blessed Navratri to all of u on Twitter pic.twitter.com/ljxXS1upBP — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 29, 2019

Ajay Devgn's style of wishing his fans was simple and sweet. He shared a picture, which featured a text: "Happy Navratri," on his Twitter profile.

Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol also shared an image of Goddess Durga and captioned the post: "Happy Navratri 2019 to everyone... Let the festivities begin."

Paresh Rawal too extended his wishes to fans: "Happy Navratri to all."

Happy Navratri to all . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 29, 2019

The festival of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. The nine forms of Goddess Durga called the Navdurga are worshipped during the Navratri festival. The tenth day is celebrated as Vijayadashami or Dussehra when the idols of Goddess Durga are immersed into the water body. We wish everyone Happy Navratri 2019!

