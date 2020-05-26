Natkhat: Vidya Balan Unveils The First Look Of Her First Ever Short Film

Vidya Balan shared this poster. (Image courtesy: balanvidya)

Highlights The posted features Vidya sporting a saree

It also features a child

Vidya announced the film last year in July

Vidya Balan is all set to make her debut as a producer with a film titled Natkhat, which is also her first ever short film. The actress, on Tuesday, unveiled the first look poster of her debut short film on social media and sent the Internet into a tizzy. For those who don't know, the film's shooting was completed last year only (more on that later). In the poster, Vidya can be seen sporting a saree. She seems lost in her thoughts while what appears to be giving a child a head massage. Sharing the first look poster, Vidya wrote: "Ek kahaani sunoge...? Presenting the first look of my first short film as producer and also as an actor #Natkhat."

Check it out now:

Reacting to Vidya Balan's post, several celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Maanvi Gagroo and Keerthy Suresh left congratulatory messages in the comments section. While Ekta wrote: "Congrats, Vidya," Maanvi commented: "That's awesome. Congrats, Vidya."

Screenshot of Ekta, Dia, Aditi, Maanvi, Keerthy's comments on Vidya's post.

Natkhat is directed by Shaan Vyas and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Vidya Balan. The actress did not reveal the release date of the short film in her post.

Last year in July, Vidya announced her new project by sharing a picture of the clapperboard of the film. She wrote: "I'm happy and excited to share that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor... The film is called Natkhat and has me in a new role....that of producer.... I never had plans to turn producer but the story written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas propelled me in that direction...Can't wait to share it with my world and hoping that it speaks to you like it did to me."

Other than Natkhat, Vidya Balan will also be seen in mathematician Shakuntala Devi's biopic. She will play the role of the math wizard in the film. Shakuntala Devi who was also called the "human computer" for her impressive ability to solve complex calculations quickly. Her genius was first discovered at the age of 5, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. The biopic will premiere on Amazon Prime Video instead of theatres.