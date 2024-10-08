National Awards: Mithun Chakraborty Receives The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mithun Chakraborty received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, at a ceremony in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. The 70th National Awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. Mithun Chakraborty, 74, is renowned for his work in films such as Agneepath, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Hum Se Hai Zamana, Pasand Apni Apni, Ghar Ek Mandir and Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki.

Ahead of the ceremony, the actor said on the red carpet, "What can I say? Such great honor—I can only thank God. The struggles I faced, God has returned everything to me. I'm still processing it."

Mithun Chakraborty was announced as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award last month. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the news on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations. Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. To be presented at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on Oct 8, 2024." The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the country's highest film honour and is given by the government."

Previous winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award include Amitabh Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, Rekha, Asha Parekh and Rajinikanth.

Earlier this year, Mithun Chakraborty was announced as the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

Mithun Chakraborty was born in Calcutta and made his acting debut in the 1976 film Mrigayaa, a performance that earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Over the years, Mithun received two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998). Recently, he appeared in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. His son, Namashi Chakraborty, made his Bollywood debut in the film Bad Boy.