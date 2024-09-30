Advertisement

Mithun Chakraborty On Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award Honour: "I Can Neither Smile Nor Cry From Happiness"

"I never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honour," Mithun Chakraborty said

Read Time: 2 mins
The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mithun__chakraborty_)
New Delhi:

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will receive this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour given by the government. The three-time National Award winner dedicated the award to those who have supported him throughout his career. Reacting to the big news, the actor told news agency ANI, "I can only say that I dedicate this award to my family and all my fans around the world. Where I come from, from a blind alley in Kolkata, I never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honour."

He added, "I'm literally dumbfounded. Trust me, I can neither smile nor cry from happiness because a man from literally nowhere, a nobody, has made it. This proves what I always tell my fans and those who aren't financially strong: if I can make it, then you can too."

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the news on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations. Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. To be presented at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on Oct 8, 2024." The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the country's highest film honour and is given by the government."

Previous winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award include Amitabh Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, Rekha, Asha Parekh and Rajinikanth.

Earlier this year, Mithun Chakraborty was announced as the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

Mithun Chakraborty was born in Calcutta and made his acting debut in the 1976 film Mrigayaa, a performance that earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Over the years, Mithun received two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998). Recently, he appeared in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. His son, Namashi Chakraborty, made his Bollywood debut in the film Bad Boy.

