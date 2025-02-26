BJP's Mithun Chakraborty Reacts To Mamata Banerjee's Maha Kumbh Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty has strongly responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks regarding the Maha Kumbh and said that her statements are inaccurate as 70 crore people attended and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam that proves the immense influence of Sanatana Dharma.

"What she is saying is wrong. 70 crore people have come here and taken a holy dip, is that incorrect? People have seen the power of Sanatan Dharam," Mr Chakraborty said.

His response came to Ms Banerjee's Tuesday claim that the Maha Kumbh occurring after 144 years was untrue. "After 144 years, Mahakumbh will come. This is not right. If I'm wrong, correct me. As per my knowledge, the punya snan (holy dip) system comes every year. Actually, we organise the Gangasagar Mela. That's why I know about the holy dip," she had said.

Ms Banerjee had dubbed Maha Kumbh as "Mrityu Kumbh" after a deadly stampede, though she had said she respects the festival. "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'. I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been recovered?" she said.

On Tuesday, Ms Banerjee clarified that she was talking about the preparations for the grand event and people would suffer if there was no planning. She has also demanded the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, to compensate the families of those who died in the stampede.

"I never said (anything) about the pilgrims who took a holy dip in Mahakumbh, I respect them. I'm talking about the system and the preparation there. If there is no planning, people will suffer. I appeal to the Yogi government to give compensation to those who died in the Mahakumbh 2025 stampede," she said.