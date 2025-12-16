Bengal Sports Minister Offers To Quit Over Lionel Messi Kolkata Event Chaos

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, who is under fire for the chaos at football great Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata, has offered to resign to ensure an impartial investigation into the fiasco. According to sources, Biswas wrote to Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief, yesterday, offering to step down as the state's minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Power and Non-Conventional Energy, and Housing. It is not yet known if the Chief Minister has decided on Biswas's offer to resign.

"Didi, do take my respects. On December 13, 2025, global footballer Messi came to Vivekananda Yuva Bharti Krirangan and there was a situation. You have already formed a probe committee. For an impartial probe, I want to be relieved as the sports minister of West Bengal. I would like you to please accept my request," Biswas reportedly wrote in the letter addressed to Banerjee.

The West Bengal government has, meanwhile, formed a Special Investigation Team comprising three IPS officers to probe the chaos at Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium on Saturday, when Messi visited as part of the G.O.A.T India tour. The state government has showcased three top cops, including Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, Bidhannagar police commissioner Mukesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Annesh Sarkar, and Principal Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Rajesh Sinha. Deb Kumar Nandan, CEO of Vivekananda Yuva Bharti Krirangan, commonly known as Salt Lake Stadium, has been removed from the post.

Aroop Biswas, a trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee and often seen with her in public events, made headlines in the aftermath of the Messi event fiasco. Football supporters from across Bengal had spent thousands on tickets to the Salt Lake stadium event to catch a glimpse of the football legend. But during the 30-minute appearance, Messi was surrounded by VIPs such as ministers and sports administrators. This upset the fans who went on the rampage as soon as Messi left the ground.

Many of these angry fans slammed Aroop Biswas and accused him of clinging to Messi and getting his family members to click pictures with the football legend, while fans who had paid thousands struggled to get a glimpse of him. Some also said that they went to the event to see Messi, but only saw Aroop Biswas.

The events during the Messi event in Kolkata, often called the Mecca of Indian football, left the state government red-faced, despite it being a private event. Chief Minister Banerjee said she was "deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement".

"I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," he said.