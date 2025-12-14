Waging War Against Government Among Charges Invoked Over Messi Event Chaos

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi returned to India after 14 years on Saturday. He landed in Kolkata at 2:30 am and in less than 24 hours, his visit became messy and chaotic. Dejected fans, who could not catch a glimpse of the GOAT despite buying expensive tickets to the event, turned violent and vandalised the stadium. Messi had to be escorted out of the stadium, cutting short his visit.

Satadru Dutta, the main organiser and promoter of Lionel Messi's 'G.O.A.T. Tour of India', was arrested soon after the chaos unfolded at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

Bidhannagar Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and levied charges including assault, waging a war against the government and causing damage to public property. The following sections have been invoked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

Section 324(4)(5) deals with mischief causing loss or damage to property worth Rs 20,000 to Rs 1,00,000 and up to two years of jail.

Section 326 deals with mischief committed by causing fire or using an explosive substance.

Section 132 deals with assault or use of criminal force against a public servant.

Section 121 deals with voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant or waging war, or attempting or abetting waging war against the government.

Abetment to instigate or take part in conspiracy and abettor (one who instigates or helps commit a crime) will be dealt under Section 45 and 46.

Additionally, charges have been invoked under the Maintenance of Public Order Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

When Messi's Tour Turned Messy

Messi, along with Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium and were welcomed by a roaring crowd of tens and thousands of fans waiting to see their GOAT.

The Argentine superstar was supposed to take a lap around the stadium, but things turned chaotic even before he could begin. When Messi appeared on the ground, he was surrounded by several politicians, dignitaries, and security personnel. Fans, who had paid up to Rs 14,000 to catch a glimpse of the football star, couldn't view him. They began booing officials and throwing chairs and bottles.

Messi had to be whisked out of the stadium and the vandalism followed.