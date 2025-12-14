Messi's India Tour Organiser Denied Bail Over Kolkata Stadium Chaos

Satadru Dutta, the main organiser and promoter of Lionel Messi's 'G.O.A.T. Tour of India', has been denied bail in the chaos and violence that unfolded on Saturday afternoon at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium during the Argentine star's visit. Dutta has been sent to 14-day police custody over the Kolkata stadium chaos.

Chaos At Kolkata Staidum

Messi, along with Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday afternoon. They were welcomed by a roaring crowd of tens and thousands of fans waiting to see their GOAT but the visit soon turned chaotic, forcing the security to whisk the star out of the stadium.

When Messi appeared on the ground, he was surrounded by several politicians and dignitaries. Fans, who had paid up to Rs 14,000 per ticket to catch a glimpse of the football star, couldn't view him. They began booing officials and throwing chairs and bottles.

Satadru Dutta Arrested

As the event turned chaotic, Dutta repeatedly pleaded over the public address system to move away from Messi.

"Please leave him alone. Please vacate the ground," Dutta said, with his voice choking. The appeals fell on deaf ears as dignitaries continued to pile on. Following the chaos, Dutta was arrested.

Dutta In Court

Dutta was produced before the Bidhannagar Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) where his lawyer appealed for bail while the cops demanded 14-day police custody.