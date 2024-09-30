Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's Highest Film Honour

Bollywood legend Mithun Chakraborty will receive this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour given by the government.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the news on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations. Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema."

Mithun Chakraborty, 74, will receive the award on October 8 at the National Film Awards ceremony, the minister said.

The veteran actor, a former Trinamool Rajya Sabha member who joined the BJP in 2021, was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian honour earlier this year.

Mithun Chakraborty, born in Kolkata, made his acting debut in the 1976 film Mrigayaa and won the National Film Award for Best Actor. Over the years, Mithun received two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998). Recently, he appeared in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Affectionately known as "Mithun da", the actor straddled art-house cinema and commercial films with ease, achieving box office success along with critical acclaim.

He gained legions of fans with blockbusters like Disco Dancer and Dance Dance, cementing his status as the OG dancing star and inspiring generations of Bollywood heroes.

His other memorable hits include Agneepath, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Hum Se Hai Zamana, Pasand Apni Apni', Ghar Ek Mandir and Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki.

In recent years, he has widened his fanbase as a judge on TV dance competitions.

Previous winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award include Amitabh Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, Rekha, Asha Parekh, and Rajinikanth.