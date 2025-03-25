Natasa Stankovic On Falling In Love Again After Divorce From Hardik Pandya: "Not Averse To It"

Natasa Stankovic, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 4, has revealed that she is open to falling in love again. The actress parted ways with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in July 2024. The ex-couple continues to co-parent their son Agastya.

Natasa Stankovic, in an interview with Times of India, shared her idea of relationships. She said, “As I look to the year ahead I am definitely open to new experiences, opportunities and maybe love. I am not averse to it (falling in love). I want to embrace whatever life brings my way. I believe that the right connection happens naturally when the time is right.”

She added, “I value meaningful relationships, the ones that are built on trust and understanding. I think love should compliment my journey and not define it.”

Natasa Stankovic admitted that the previous year was “quite challenging” for her, highlighting her divorce from Hardik Pandya. She said, “Last year was quite challenging and I am grateful for it. As we grow wiser while going through challenges, and I just love it. Had many experiences ( good and bad) so I believe that we mature with experiences and not with age.”

Further in the conversation, Natasa Stankovic reflected on life's ups and downs. She expressed that responding to challenges with a positive mindset fosters growth.

Natasa Stankovic said, “Life does not always go as planned, but how you respond to challenges defines your growth. You can't look at setbacks as failures, but as experiences that redirect you towards something better. Do not try to prove anyone wrong, because it is only going to cost you your peace. It is not worth it. Just forgive and move on.”

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got married in May 2020. The ex-pair divorced after four years of marriage. Sharing the announcement of their split, the duo released a joint statement on their respective Instagram handles. They called the mutual separation a “tough decision”. Read the full note below.

Workwise, Natasa Stankovic was last seen in the music video Tere Krke.