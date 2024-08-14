Crazy Viral: Hardik Pandya's Greece Holiday Album Sparks Dating Rumours With British Singer Jasmin Walia

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Natasa Stankovic announced their separation after four years of marriage in July this year. Nearly a month later, rumours are rife that he is dating British singer Jasmin Walia. The buzz started when fans noticed that Hardik and Jasmin shared similar photos from the same location. Reportedly, they are vacationing in Greece. The speculation intensified after their Instagram posts showed them by the same pool with a Greek backdrop. Jasmin shared a picture of herself in a blue bikini with a breezy blue shirt, posing stylishly by the pool with Mykonos scenery behind her. She completed her look with a straw hat and oversized sunglasses. Soon after, Hardik posted a video of himself near the same pool, dressed in cream-coloured pants, a printed shirt and sunglasses. The matching backgrounds in their posts fueled fans' curiosity.

A user wrote, "Same same but different." Another one wrote, "Is this the reason for Hardik and Natasa's separation?" While a fan wrote, "It looks like Hardik has finally moved on," a comment read, "They are definitely dating." Yet another one wrote, "Hardik and Jasmin? I wasn't ready for this."

For the unversed, Jasmin Walia, who is rumoured to be dating Hardik Pandya, is a British singer and television personality. She rose to fame after appearing on the British reality TV series The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), where she started as an extra in 2010 and became a full-cast member by 2012.

ICYDK: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation on July 20 this year. They released a joint statement on their respective social media handles and wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

Currently, Agastya is with his mother Natasa in Serbia. The mother-son duo travelled to Serbia hours before Natasa and Hardik announced their split. Earlier this month, they were seen at Mumbai airport, heading to Natasa's hometown.