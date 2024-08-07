New Day, New Pics Of Natasa Stankovic With Son Agastya From Serbia

Days after announcing separation from husband Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic has been spending quality time with son Agastya in Serbia. On Wednesday, the model-actress shared new pictures on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, Natasa can be seen wearing a red polka-dots outfit. She kept her hair tied in a bun. Natasa shared a few sun-kissed pictures of herself. In one video, Natasa and son Agastya can be seen feeding swans. Natasa simply dropped an emoji in the caption. Take a look:

A few days ago, Natasa shared a glimpse of their Serbia holidays. In the photo, Agastya is seen enjoying a swing ride in what looks like a park, while Natasa holds the chains. She was dressed in a green midi dress. For Agastya's fourth birthday, Natasa Stankovic hosted a Hot Wheels-themed birthday bash. She shared a series of pictures and videos from the celebration on Instagram. The side note read, "Agu turns 4." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, in a joint statement, wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe that this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time. Hardik/Natasa." Take a look:

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before getting married. The couple had an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. They welcomed son Agastya the same year. They hosted wedding festivities in Udaipur in 2023.