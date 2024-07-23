Inside Natasa Stankovic's Day Out With Son Agastya. See Pics

Natasa Stankovic with Agastya.(courtesy: natasastankovic)

Natasa Stankovic, who announced her divorce from cricketer Hardik Pandya earlier this month, shared pictures with son Agastya from their day out at an adventure park. In one of the pictures, Natasa Stankovic can be seen posing with Agastya. In another click, the mother-son duo can be seen smiling for the camera. She captioned the picture, "Heart full of joy." In another picture, Agastya can be seen in playing in the theme park. See photos shared by Natasa Stankovic here:

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, in a joint statement, wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe that this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time. Hardik/Natasa."

Read the statement here:

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before getting married. The couple had an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. They welcomed son Agastya the same year. They hosted wedding festivities in Udaipur in 2023.

Natasa Stankovic, a former model, has featured in special dance numbers in films such as Satyagraha, Daddy, Fukrey Returns and Lupt, to name a few. She also starred in Swara Bhasker's web show Flesh and the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, in which she participated with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.