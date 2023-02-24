It's Bling O'Clock, Courtesy Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya's Party Album

Natasa with Hardik Pandya. (courtesy: natasastankovic__)

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Natasa Stankovic, who renewed their wedding vows in Udaipur on Valentine's Day, have been delighting their respective Instafams with new pictures day-after-day. After posting dreamy pictures from the ceremonies, it was bling O'clock for them and they surely made the most of it. Sharing new pictures from their wedding renewal festivities in Udaipur, they wrote: "Cheers to us baby." For the event, Natsasa wore ruffled white ensemble from the shelves of Gretel Z, while Hardik Pandya opted for a zebra print jacket and trousers.

See the photos shared by the couple here:

Earlier this week, the couple shared pictures from their sangeet ceremony and they captioned the post: "My dance partner for life."

Some pictures from the couple's Haldi ceremony, the caption on which read: "Painted in love."

On Valentine's day, the couple renewed their wedding vows and they wrote: "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love."

"Now and forever," they captioned these pictures from the festivities.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before getting married. The couple had an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. They welcomed son Agastya the same year and renewed their wedding vows in Udaipur earlier this month.