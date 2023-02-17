Anushka Sharma Wishes Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic 'Love And Happiness Forever'

Hardik Pandya with Natasa. (courtesy: hardikpandya93)

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows in two ceremonies in Udaipur on Valentine's Day. They shared new pictures from the festivities on their respective Instagram profiles on Thursday night and they captioned them: "Now and forever." Anushka Sharma congratulated the couple in her Instagram story and she wrote: "Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, wishing you love and happiness forever." She added a white heart emoji along with it. See Anushka Sharma's note here:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

See pictures from Hardik and Natasa Stankovic's wedding renewal festivities here:

Here's what the couple posted earlier. They captioned the post: "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before getting married. The couple had an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. They welcomed son Agastya the same year.

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021. The actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.