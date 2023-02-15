Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic's Son Agastya Stole The Show At Their Renewal Of Wedding Vows

Hardik Pandya and Natasa with Agastya. (courtesy: hardikpandya93)

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Valentine's Day. The couple shared pictures from the ceremony on social media. A shot features Natasa walking down the aisle. In another picture, the couple can be seen posing with friends. However, the picture of the couple along with son Agastya is just too cute to miss. Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed son Agastya in 2020. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, they wrote: "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love."

In the comments section of the couple's post, cricketer KL Rahul wrote: "Congratulations guys." Sania Mirza wrote: "Congratulations guys." TV star Karan Tacker added, "Congratulations." Neha Dhupia's comment read: "Congratulations to all three of you and the entire family. Our hearts are full." Arslan Goni wrote: "Many many congratulations guys...God bless."

See the photos shared by Hardik and Natasa here:

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before getting married. The couple had an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. They welcomed son Agastya the same year.

Natasa Stankovic, a former model, has featured in special dance numbers in films such as Satyagraha, Daddy, Fukrey Returns and Lupt, to name a few. She also starred in Swara Bhasker's web show Flesh and the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, in which she participated with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni, who was a contestant in the last season of TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.