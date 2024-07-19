A Day After Divorce Announcement, Natasa Stankovic Shares Pics From Serbia

Natasa Stankovic shared this image. (courtesy: natasastankovic__)

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, on Thursday, announced that they have “mutually parted ways.” The news came as a shock to their fans and well-wishers. Now, a day after announcing their separation, Natasa has shared a series of pictures and videos featuring son Agastya Pandya on Instagram Stories. For those who don't know, Natasa jetted off to her home nation Serbia with Agastya earlier this week. Now, let us talk about the latest post shared by the model on social media. In the video, Agastya can be seen playing in the backyard of their home.

In the next Stories, we get a glimpse of a giant watermelon. Weight? “11 kg”, as per the text attached to the post.

Natasa Stankovic also shared a picture of her ride for the day. It is a fancy bicycle.

Natasa Stankovic also shared a selfie video from her time riding the bicycle. She is seen carrying an all-black look. In the background, we can hear Sing Hallelujah by Dr Alban.

Now, take a look at Natasa Stankovic's gym session.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe that this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time. Hardik/Natasa."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in May 2020. They welcomed Agastya in the same year.