In Pic: Natasa Stankovic's Day Out In The Park With Son Agastya

Natasa Stankovic has started August on a positive note. After parting ways with her husband Hardik Pandya, the Serbian model-actress flew to her home country with their son, Agastya. In her latest Instagram Stories, she shared a glimpse of their Serbia holidays. In the photo, Agastya is seen enjoying a swing ride in what looks like a park, while Natasa holds the chains. She was dressed in a green midi dress. Check out the joyful picture here:

In a separate glimpse shared by Natasa Stankovic's friend and musician Sanja Stojanovic, Agastya is seen playing with toys. His hands and nose are covered in clay, adding a touch of playful mess to the moment. Here's the snap:

On another page of their fun outing, Agastya is seen balancing himself on a wired fence while Natasa Stankovic' stands behind him. Check out the adorable snap here:

For Agastya's fourth birthday, Natasa Stankovic organised a Hot Wheels-themed birthday bash. She shared a series of pictures and videos from the celebration on Instagram. The side note read, "Agu turns 4.”

Hardik Pandya also wished his son by sharing a special post on Instagram. He shared a cutesy video with his son. "You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu. Love you beyond words,” the cricketer wrote in the caption.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation on July 18. In a joint statement, they wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe that this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family." Click here to know more.