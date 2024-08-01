Natasa Stankovic Shares New Pics From Son Agastya's Hot Wheels-Themed Birthday Party

Natasa Stankovic shared pictures from son Agastya's hot wheels-themed birthday party on her Instagram profile. In the pictures, Natasa can be seen happily posing with son Agastya and his friends. She simply captioned the post, "Agu turns 4" and added a couple of heart and balloon emojis to it. The pictures are simply adorable. Natasa Stankovic announced her divorce from cricketer Hardik Pandya last month. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before getting married. The couple had an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. They welcomed son Agastya the same year. They hosted wedding festivities in Udaipur in 2023. Last month, they announced separation.

Hardika Pandya also wished his son with the cutest post ever. He wrote, "You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu. Love you beyond words."

Announcing their separation, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, in a joint statement, wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe that this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time. Hardik/Natasa."

Natasa Stankovic, a former model, has featured in special dance numbers in films such as Satyagraha, Daddy, Fukrey Returns and Lupt, to name a few. She also starred in Swara Bhasker's web show Flesh and the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, in which she participated with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.