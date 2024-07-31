Natasa Stankovic Says She Will "Always" Be By Her Son Agastya's Side After Split From Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's son Agastya turned a year older on Tuesday, July 30. Natasa and Hardik are headed for a divorce and are living separately. On the special occasion, the model shared a post and promised to protect her son and stand by his side, no matter how life changes. "My buba. You brought peace, love and joy into my life. My beautiful boy. You are such a blessing, so sweet and kind... always stay this way. I won't let this world change your kind soul. I will always be by your side... hand in hand. I love you, Mama," Natasa wrote in her post.

Hardik, on the other hand, shared a video featuring adorable glimpses of Agastya along with a loving birthday message. He wrote, "You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu. Love you beyond words."

ICYDK: Currently, Agastya is with his mother Natasa in Serbia. The mother-son duo travelled to Serbia hours before Natasa and Hardik announced their split. Earlier this month, they were seen at Mumbai airport, heading to Natasa's hometown.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation on July 20. They released a joint statement on their respective social media handles and wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."