Hardik Pandya's Adorable Birthday Wish For Son Agastya: "You Keep Me Going Every Single Day"

Hardik Pandya's latest Instagram post screams father-son goals. On Tuesday, the cricket star shared a fun video to mark the birthday of his bundle of joy, Agastya. In the clip, the little one is playing Jenga and foosball with his father. The two are also seen giving flying kisses to each other. In his caption, Hardik wrote, “You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu Love you beyond words.” Reacting to the post, Hardik's sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma Pandya dropped black heart emojis. Singer Tanvi Shah wished, “Happy Birthday, Aguu.” Fitness trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic posted a cake and red heart emoji.

A few days ago, Agsatya's mother, model-actress Natasa Stankovic shared a series of pictures with her son on Instagram. In the snaps, the mother-son duo can be seen having fun at a theme park. Hardik Pandya was amongst the first ones to comment on the post. He shared a set of emojis including evil-eye, heart-eyed face and red heart emoticons.

Hardik Pandya got married to Natasa Stankovic in May 2020. They welcomed Agastya in July of the same year. Hardik and Natasa announced their separation by sharing a note on July 18.

The note read, “After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time. Hardik/Natasa.”

