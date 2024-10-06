After Separation From Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Is Set To Feature In A Punjabi Song

Natasa Stankovic has announced her first project following her separation from her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya. On Saturday, the Serbian model shared the poster of her upcoming song, Tere Krke, featuring vocals by Punjabi singer Preet Inder. In the poster dropped on Instagram, Natasa looks stunning in a shimmery outfit, while Preet Inder is seen with his arm around her waist. Fans can look forward to the teaser of the song, which is set to be released today, October 6. In her caption, the model wrote, “Get ready to groove to the beat of #TereKrke”

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation on July 20. The duo continue to co-parent their son Agastya.

In August, a report by Times Now claimed that the reason behind the split between Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic was due to Hardik being “too full of himself.” Natasa found it difficult to cope with this aspect of her husband's personality, which ultimately contributed to the breakdown of their relationship. A source told the publication, "He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back."

"She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn't come in one day/ one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her," the source added.

While announcing their separation Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shared a note on Instagram. It read, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

Read the full note below:

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in May 2020.