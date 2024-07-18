Relationship Timeline Of Hardik Pandya, Wife Who 'Parted Ways': 5 Facts

Speculations on trouble in their marriage started circulating in May this year. It was triggered when Natasa dropped 'Pandya' from her Instagram handle. People added fuel to the fire after "Natasa and Hardik separated" went viral on Reddit where the user questioned her absence from IPL 2024 matches and pointed out that she has not posted any picture with Hardik recently.

The couple today announced that have decided to "mutually part ways" in an instagram post. The couple said that they "tried their best" and "gave it their all" before taking the tough decision. The couple also announced that they will continue to co-parent their son Agastya. "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. we tried our best together an gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a touch decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the post read.