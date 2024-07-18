Relationship Timeline Of Hardik Pandya, Wife Who 'Parted Ways': 5 Facts

Hardik and Natasa reportedly met two years before their wedding (File)
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic, a Serbian model and dancer, have announced separation after four years of marriage. The star cricketer announced that they have "mutually parted ways" and will co-parent their son Agastya.
Here are 5 facts about the couple:
Post a comment
The cricketer-model couple reportedly met in 2018 through a common friend and started dating later.
Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. Later that year, the pair was blessed with a baby boy they named Agastya.
They renewed their wedding vows in an Indian and Serbian-style grand wedding ceremony in 2023. The couple shared several photos from their ceremony on Instagram.
Speculations on trouble in their marriage started circulating in May this year. It was triggered when Natasa dropped 'Pandya' from her Instagram handle. People added fuel to the fire after "Natasa and Hardik separated" went viral on Reddit where the user questioned her absence from IPL 2024 matches and pointed out that she has not posted any picture with Hardik recently.
The couple today announced that have decided to "mutually part ways" in an instagram post. The couple said that they "tried their best" and "gave it their all" before taking the tough decision. The couple also announced that they will continue to co-parent their son Agastya. "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. we tried our best together an gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a touch decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the post read.