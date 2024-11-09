Natasa Stankovic, Straight Up On Divorce From Hardik Pandya: "Our Son Will Always Make Us A Family At The End Of The Day"

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their divorce in July this year after being married for over four years. After they parted ways, she was in Serbia with their son Agastya for a while. Now in an interview with ETimes, the actress opened up on their divorce, co-parenting their son and always being a "family," and also addressed the rumours of leaving India and moving back to Serbia for good. "There's a talk in the city that I am going back. How would I go back? I have a child," she stated, dismissing the rumours.

Natasa spilled the beans on Agastya's schooling, mentioning why there is no chance of her leaving India for good. "The child goes to school here. There is no chance, that won't happen," she declared.

On raising their son together, Natasa revealed that Hardik and she are still a family, and will always remain so because of their son. "We (Hardik and I) are still a family. We have a child, and the child will always make us a family at the end of the day. I haven't done that anyway because Agastya needs to stay with both parents. It's been 10 years and I go every year at the same time back in Serbia," she said.

On being a single mother, Natasa revealed that she has learnt to love herself and has understood her worth as an individual while raising her son. "I've learned to love myself with Agastya, by being with him. I understood that for the child to be happy, he needs me - as a mother - to be happy and mentally healthy. So, there was no way for me to fall down. I just had to stand and be like - Nobody can touch me, nobody can touch him. No matter what someone says, the moment, you know your worth, you know who you are, and you know that your heart is clean, nobody can shake you. I've reached that point," she said.

Regarding her work front, the Zero actress shared, "I really needed to work. I feel that a mother needs to be happy for a child to be happy. That was one of the reasons I decided to get back to work. I missed that I didn't do anything for the last five years. I have no regrets in life because I have my child, and I have given the time to him."

