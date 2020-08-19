Namrata Shirodkar's Post Reveals Where To Find Mahesh Babu When He Is Not In The House

Namrata Shirodkar shared this image. (courtesy namratashirodkar )

Namrata Shirodkar, in her latest Instagram post, sort of spilled the beans on her husband and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's current favourite spot. No, it is not a film set. Here's a hint - in her previous posts, Namrata Shirodkar described this place as "the lion's den." If you still can't figure it out, we are here to help. She was talking about Mahesh Babu's gym. On Wednesday, she posted a video of Mahesh Babu running on the treadmill. In her caption, she wrote: "It all happens here ...His home gym. His perfect birthday gift. Master's den." She signed off the post saying, "You know where to find him if he's not in the house."

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

The Bride And Prejudice actress frequently shares video of Mahesh Babu sweating it out in the gym. "Running to perfection. Daily dose of exercise. #StayHome #StayFit," she captioned the post. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in the year 2005. The couple are parents to a son named Gautham (13) and an 8-year-old daughter named Sitara. The actor was last seen in the high-octane Telugu action film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Namrata Shirodkar, a former Miss India, is best-known for her performances in Hindi movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She has also featured in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam films. She also starred in 2004's Bride And Prejudice, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.