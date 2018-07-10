Namrata Shirodkar Parties With Ram Charan At Shirya And Anindith's Post-Wedding Bash

Namrata Shirodkar received an invite from the bride's side while Ram Charan was a guest of the groom's family

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 10, 2018 20:28 IST
Namrata Shirodkar and Ram Charan at Shirya And Anindith's party. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

  1. The Bhupals hosted a party on Monday in the Falaknuma Palace
  2. Namrata Shirodkar called it the last of the fun nights"
  3. Mahesh Babu was not in any of the photos

Namrata Shirodkar shared photos of - what she called - "the last of the fun nights" from designer Shriya Bhupal and Anindith Reddy's big fat Indian wedding. A party hosted by the Bhupals in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace on Monday brought Namrata Shirodakar in the same frame as actor Ram Charan but Namrata's actor husband Mahesh Babu was MIA. Namrata shared several photos from the post-wedding bash in which she was joined by one of her best friends Dia Bhupal, who is the bride's sister-in-law. Ram Charan is the groom's brother-in-law - his wife Upasana is Anindith's cousin. In another picture, Namrata and Dia posed with designer Sandeep Khosla.

Here are pictures from Shriya Bhupal and Anindith Reddy's post-wedding party:
 

 

 

Shriya Bhupal and Anindith Reddy's grand wedding celebrations started last week with a pre-wedding party, which was followed by a fancy sangeet ceremony and then a simple ceremony which was solemnised by Sadhguru in Hyderabad on July 6.

Here are pictures from events leading up to Monday's post-wedding bash:
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Shriya Bhupal and Anindith Reddy also hosted a grand ballroom party in at Chateau de Chantilly last month.

Shriya Bhupal owns fashion label Shriya Som, which has been opted by sevral Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor. Anindith Reddy is the grandson of Apollo hospitals chairman Pratap C Reddy. He is an entrepreneur and racing champ.

Shriya was engaged to Nagarjuna Akkineni's younger son Akhil Akkineni from December 2016 to February 2017. They dated for two years before getting engaged.

 

