Namrata Shirodkar Takes Us Inside Shriya Bhupal-Anindith Reddy's Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Namrata Shirodkar with Shriya Bhupal and Anindith Reddy in Hyderabad. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Shriya Bhupal and Anindith Reddy are getting married on July 8 Earlier, the couple hosted a pre-wedding ball in France in May Shriya was briefly engaged to actor Akhil Akkineni

Designer Shriya Bhupal is marrying entrepreneur Anindith Reddy on July 8 but first, a pre-wedding celebration was in order, which was attended by Namrata Shirodkar, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who is the cousin of the groom. Namrata is one of Shriya's sister-in-law Dia Bhupal's close friends and she attended the pre-wedding bash in Hyderabad with her daughter Sitara. Namrata shared glimpses of "#thebigfatindianwedding" with her Instafam by posting a photo of herself and Dia with the bride and groom and captioned it: "Our very own Shriya and Anindith's pre-wedding celebrations. Wishing you two a life full of blessings and happiness." Shriya was dressed in a bright orange origami dress while Anindith wore a printed long jacket. Namrata looked pretty in a bottle green outfit while Dia Bhupal wore a contrast printed outfit.



Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni shared another set of pictures featuring her "besties" - Namrata Shirodkar and Dia Bhupal:





Before Thursday's ceremony in Hyderabad, Shriya Bhupal and Anindith Reddy hosted a grand ballroom party in at Chateau de Chantilly. Pictures of Shriya Bhupal, who looked glamourous in a Giambattista Valli gown, went crazy viral in May. Here are glimpses from the France event:



A post shared by Celebrity Corner (@celebritycorner7) on May 29, 2018 at 4:02am PDT



Shriya Bhupal owns designer label Shriya Som, which has been worn by several Bollywood actresses including Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Before Anindith Reddy, Shriya dated actor Nagarjuna Akkineni's younger son Akhil Akkineni for two years and they were briefly engaged from December 2016 to February 2017.



Anindith Reddy is the grandson of Apollo hospitals chairman Pratap C Reddy. He is an entrepreneur and racing champ.